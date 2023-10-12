Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.27, however, the company has experienced a -7.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-25 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) plans to release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes. RYAM will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.RYAM.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call. Investors.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) is 25.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is 3.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) is $5.50, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for RYAM is 62.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. On October 12, 2023, RYAM’s average trading volume was 989.46K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stock saw a decrease of -7.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for RYAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYAM Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc saw -67.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 01. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 192,286 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, valued at $10,530 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Joshua C., the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Hicks Joshua C. is holding 89,595 shares at $36,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 1.06, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 104.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.