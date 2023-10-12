Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 35.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $70.50, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 108.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On October 12, 2023, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has soared by 0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 60.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that In the most recent trading session, Rambus (RMBS) closed at $60.87, indicating a +0.03% shift from the previous trading day.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS’s stock has risen by 6.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.07% and a quarterly drop of -6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Rambus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for RMBS’s stock, with a 18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.33. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 69.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 17,309 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Aug 29. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 168,223 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $951,822 using the latest closing price.

STANG ERIC B, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 8,538 shares at $53.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that STANG ERIC B is holding 18,642 shares at $454,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 16.89 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.