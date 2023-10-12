Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Stock Faces 2.00% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has gone up by 6.08% for the week, with a 2.26% rise in the past month and a 5.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for RDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for RDN’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 6.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $29.80, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 156.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDN on October 12, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has surged by 1.68 when compared to previous closing price of 26.75, but the company has seen a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 results, which will be announced after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The conference call will be webcast live on the company’s website at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts or at www.radian.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in partic.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $27.50 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDN Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.79. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 42.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Serio Gregory, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Aug 17. After this action, Serio Gregory now owns 8,221 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $101,916 using the latest closing price.

Hess Lisa W, the Director of Radian Group Inc., sale 655 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hess Lisa W is holding 6,417 shares at $18,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.