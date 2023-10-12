Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -13.13 in relation to previous closing price of 4.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX ) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Gordon Dunn – Chief Financial Officer Michael Myers – Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Naz Rahman – Maxim Group Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good morning.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) is $15.00, which is $20.23 above the current market price. QNRX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QNRX on October 12, 2023 was 152.73K shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stock saw a decrease of -10.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.09% for QNRX’s stock, with a -56.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw -77.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The total capital return value is set at -208.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -231.77. Equity return is now at value -327.35, with -91.89 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.