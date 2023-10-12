QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.79 in relation to its previous close of 69.21. However, the company has experienced a -9.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that QuidelOrtho benefited from the pandemic, using proceeds to buy back shares and announce a large deal. The acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics added diversification but also increased leverage. QuidelOrtho’s shares have been under pressure, but a recovery is possible, even as the pandemic retreats and stable growth returns.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for QDEL is $115.29, which is $59.99 above the current price. The public float for QDEL is 48.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QDEL on October 12, 2023 was 518.81K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen a -9.73% decrease in the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a -22.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.44% for QDEL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QDEL Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.21. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 0.91, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.