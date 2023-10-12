Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT)’s stock price has dropped by -8.90 in relation to previous closing price of 32.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

, and the 36-month beta value for PRCT is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRCT is $49.43, which is $19.83 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 43.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.74% of that float. The average trading volume for PRCT on October 12, 2023 was 444.85K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has seen a -4.61% decrease in the past week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month, and a -21.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for PRCT’s stock, with a -13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCT Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.08. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Nouri Alaleh, who sale 7,903 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jul 27. After this action, Nouri Alaleh now owns 46,933 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $316,129 using the latest closing price.

Waters Kevin, the EVP, CFO of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 22,631 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Waters Kevin is holding 33,523 shares at $794,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -52.93, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.