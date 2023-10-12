Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 78.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-23 that Targeting sleeper stocks to buy might just be the strategy investors need in the current landscape. With numerous tech-centric stocks soaring to unprecedented heights, it’s thrilling to watch their trajectory.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for POWI is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POWI is $90.33, which is $14.43 above the current market price. The public float for POWI is 56.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume for POWI on October 12, 2023 was 311.09K shares.

POWI’s Market Performance

POWI’s stock has seen a 3.52% increase for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a -20.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Power Integrations Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for POWI’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $82 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POWI Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.02. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from WALKER CLIFFORD, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.99 back on Aug 31. After this action, WALKER CLIFFORD now owns 132,237 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $839,861 using the latest closing price.

NAYYAR SANDEEP, the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc., sale 5,514 shares at $84.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that NAYYAR SANDEEP is holding 88,707 shares at $464,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 12.24, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.