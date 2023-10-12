Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Porch Group Inc (PRCH) by analysts is $4.28, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for PRCH is 75.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PRCH was 1.19M shares.

PRCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) has plunged by -3.85 when compared to previous closing price of 0.72, but the company has seen a -8.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Lois Perkins – IR Matthew Ehrlichman – Founder, Chairman & CEO Shawn Tabak – CFO Matthew Neagle – COO Malcolm Conner – VP and GM, Home Services and Warranty Conference Call Participants Joshua Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald Austin Hayes – Stephens Inc. Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Daniel Kurnos – The Benchmark Company Ryan Tomasello – KBW Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Lois Perkins Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Porch Group’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today, we issued our second quarter earnings release and related Form 8-K to the SEC.

PRCH’s Market Performance

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has experienced a -8.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.56% drop in the past month, and a -53.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.81% for PRCH stock, with a simple moving average of -54.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRCH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRCH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCH Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7637. In addition, Porch Group Inc saw -63.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Ehrlichman Matt, who purchase 67,225 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Oct 02. After this action, Ehrlichman Matt now owns 13,875,628 shares of Porch Group Inc, valued at $53,175 using the latest closing price.

Ehrlichman Matt, the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of Porch Group Inc, purchase 2,439 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Ehrlichman Matt is holding 13,833,039 shares at $1,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.30 for the present operating margin

+61.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc stands at -56.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.43. Equity return is now at value -305.19, with -22.85 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 562.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.90. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.