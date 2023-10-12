PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that it will present updated Phase 1 data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study of PC14586 in a late-breaking poster session at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. The poster will contain updated clinical data from the study as of September 5, 2023.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PMVP is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PMVP is $20.20, which is $15.45 above the current price. The public float for PMVP is 34.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMVP on October 12, 2023 was 424.75K shares.

PMVP’s Market Performance

The stock of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has seen a -18.80% decrease in the past week, with a -25.78% drop in the past month, and a -35.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for PMVP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.18% for PMVP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMVP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PMVP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PMVP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on March 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PMVP Trading at -30.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.24%, as shares sank -25.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMVP fell by -18.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -45.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMVP starting from Alland Leila, who sale 6,291 shares at the price of $6.62 back on Sep 15. After this action, Alland Leila now owns 45,909 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $41,646 using the latest closing price.

Jalota Deepika, the Chief Development Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,104 shares at $6.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Jalota Deepika is holding 29,946 shares at $27,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMVP

The total capital return value is set at -26.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -29.97, with -27.32 for asset returns.

Based on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.