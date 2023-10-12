PlayAGS Inc’s (AGS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AGS stock has gone up by 5.97%, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly surge of 9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for PlayAGS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for AGS’s stock, with a 11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGS is at 2.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for AGS is $11.67, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AGS on October 12, 2023 was 282.34K shares.

AGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) has surged by 6.79 when compared to previous closing price of 6.48, but the company has seen a 5.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that PlayAGS (AGS) receives approval from Colorado and Missouri jurisdictions to launch its electronic gaming machines and table games.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGS Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, PlayAGS Inc saw 35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from CHIBIB ADAM, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on May 17. After this action, CHIBIB ADAM now owns 40,122 shares of PlayAGS Inc, valued at $11,600 using the latest closing price.

Massion Anna, the Director of PlayAGS Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Massion Anna is holding 39,036 shares at $29,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PlayAGS Inc (AGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.