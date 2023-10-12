Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 3.72, however, the company has experienced a 8.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that When it comes to stock predictions and penny stocks to buy, admittedly the near-term picture remains cloudy. Right now, it’s unclear whether high interest rates, high inflation, and the still-present risk of a 2024 recession are fully priced-in by the stock market.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is $5.00, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for PBI is 153.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on October 12, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has seen a 8.96% increase in the past week, with a 30.00% rise in the past month, and a 2.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for PBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for PBI’s stock, with a 2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.