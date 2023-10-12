Penumbra Inc (PEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.45 in relation to previous closing price of 232.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Penumbra ( PEN ) is the $10 billion innovator of neurovascular treatments for stroke using catheter aspiration technologies. After a solid beat-and-raise Q2 reported in early August, upward estimate revisions by six Wall Street analysts moved PEN to a Zacks #1 Rank.

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEN is 0.54.

The public float for PEN is 36.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEN on October 12, 2023 was 388.36K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN’s stock has seen a -6.70% decrease for the week, with a -25.73% drop in the past month and a -32.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for Penumbra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.55% for PEN’s stock, with a -22.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $265 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEN Trading at -15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -22.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN fell by -6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.32. In addition, Penumbra Inc saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Roberts Johanna, who sale 600 shares at the price of $237.82 back on Oct 02. After this action, Roberts Johanna now owns 63,637 shares of Penumbra Inc, valued at $142,691 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Harpreet, the Director of Penumbra Inc, sale 170 shares at $240.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Grewal Harpreet is holding 9,150 shares at $40,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Equity return is now at value 2.86, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penumbra Inc (PEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.