P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) has decreased by -7.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-06 that The allure of penny stocks is undeniable. Their low price point, combined with the potential for high returns, makes them a tantalizing option for investors.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) by analysts is $5.38, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for PIII is 48.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PIII was 478.72K shares.

PIII’s Market Performance

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) has seen a -11.58% decrease in the past week, with a -39.78% drop in the past month, and a -37.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for PIII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for PIII’s stock, with a -16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIII stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PIII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PIII in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PIII Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII fell by -11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6940. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 50,025,442 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc, valued at $238,221 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc, purchase 90,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 49,935,442 shares at $236,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.55. Equity return is now at value -206.50, with -10.56 for asset returns.

Based on P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII), the company’s capital structure generated 1,836.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.84. Total debt to assets is 12.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,809.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.