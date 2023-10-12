OrthoPediatrics corp (KIDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

OrthoPediatrics corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.13 compared to its previous closing price of 27.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Trip Taylor – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group David Bailey – President and Chief Executive Oficer Fred Hite – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler David Saxon – Needham and Company Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Sam Brodovsky – Truist Securities Operator Good morning, and welcome to OrthoPediatrics Corporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in listen-only mode.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OrthoPediatrics corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) is above average at 310.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OrthoPediatrics corp (KIDS) is $53.33, which is $29.94 above the current market price. The public float for KIDS is 15.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KIDS on October 12, 2023 was 94.23K shares.

KIDS’s Market Performance

KIDS’s stock has seen a -15.59% decrease for the week, with a -21.92% drop in the past month and a -41.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for OrthoPediatrics corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.26% for KIDS’s stock, with a -39.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIDS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for KIDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIDS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $77 based on the research report published on June 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KIDS Trading at -28.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -24.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIDS fell by -15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.44. In addition, OrthoPediatrics corp saw -36.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIDS starting from Schlotterback Terry D, who sale 2,610 shares at the price of $38.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, Schlotterback Terry D now owns 15,452 shares of OrthoPediatrics corp, valued at $99,832 using the latest closing price.

Hite Fred, the COO and CFO of OrthoPediatrics corp, sale 4,356 shares at $43.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Hite Fred is holding 97,267 shares at $190,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.51 for the present operating margin

+63.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrthoPediatrics corp stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at -6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on OrthoPediatrics corp (KIDS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.35. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OrthoPediatrics corp (KIDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.