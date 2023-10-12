OceanPal Inc (OP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP)’s stock price has increased by 6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.48. However, the company has seen a 23.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-06-22 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OP is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 1.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On October 12, 2023, OP’s average trading volume was 182.81K shares.

OP’s Market Performance

OP’s stock has seen a 23.26% increase for the week, with a 59.64% rise in the past month and a 63.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.68% for OceanPal Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.68% for OP’s stock, with a -62.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at 42.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +60.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, OceanPal Inc saw -88.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+55.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value -0.05, with -0.05 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OceanPal Inc (OP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.