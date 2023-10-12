Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): A Technical Analysis

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is $25.29, which is -$9.96 below the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on October 12, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has soared by 0.48 in relation to previous closing price of 24.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Oceaneering (OII) secures $75 million contract from Petrobras for three DPR systems, with an option for a fourth, including an umbilical replacement in 2024.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has experienced a 5.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month, and a 12.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for OII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.81. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.