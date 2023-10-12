Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) is above average at 12.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) is $79.29, which is $47.43 above the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 202.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRS on October 12, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 67.73, however, the company has experienced a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-20 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website. The call will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s third quarter 2023 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximat.

NTRS’s Market Performance

NTRS’s stock has risen by 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly drop of -10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Northern Trust Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for NTRS’s stock, with a -15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRS Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.05. In addition, Northern Trust Corp. saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Prado Becerra Jose Luis, who sale 3 shares at the price of $75.60 back on Jun 02. After this action, Prado Becerra Jose Luis now owns 15 shares of Northern Trust Corp., valued at $227 using the latest closing price.

Prado Becerra Jose Luis, the Director of Northern Trust Corp., purchase 1 shares at $85.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Prado Becerra Jose Luis is holding 3 shares at $86 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp. stands at +17.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.