Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) is $877.67, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for NEPT is 7.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPT on October 12, 2023 was 624.63K shares.

NEPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) has increased by 4.63 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-26 that Marijuana stock investors are trying to stay sharp the last week of September. This week can be a big moment for the cannabis industry. At some point this week we will have legislators try to enact a cannabis banking bill. If this does become law we may see a substantial bounce in trading. Often when there is a strong catalyst for the sector cannabis stocks begin to trade up. Now this is not always the case and it depends on the reason.

NEPT’s Market Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) has seen a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -79.53% decline in the past month and a -82.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.29% for NEPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.56% for NEPT’s stock, with a -91.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEPT Trading at -76.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -81.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3005. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc saw -91.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.86 for the present operating margin

-9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc stands at -114.91. The total capital return value is set at -135.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -179.62. Equity return is now at value -518.43, with -100.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.