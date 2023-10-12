Navigating the Volatility of Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s (OCEA) Stock

In the past week, OCEA stock has gone down by -8.97%, with a monthly decline of -49.65% and a quarterly plunge of -59.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for Ocean Biomedical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.78% for OCEA’s stock, with a -66.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Right Now?
compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is $18.50, which is $16.37 above the current market price. The public float for OCEA is 8.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCEA on October 12, 2023 was 330.96K shares.
OCEA) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) has decreased by -8.97 when compared to last closing price of 2.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Ocean Biomedical is a biotech company focused on generating lead candidates for clinical development. They have programs in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis, and malaria. The company’s main target is Chi3l1, a protein associated with cancer, and has promising preclinical data, but no products in clinical trials yet.
OCEA Trading at -47.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -49.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.29% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw -79.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for OCEA
Equity return is now at value -167.94, with -125.17 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.