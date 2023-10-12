National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) has plunged by -1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 14.69, but the company has seen a -7.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Investors are optimistic about National Vision’s (EYE) stock, banking on comparable store sales growth and stable liquidity.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) by analysts is $23.65, which is $9.23 above the current market price. The public float for EYE is 76.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of EYE was 1.29M shares.

EYE’s Market Performance

EYE stock saw a decrease of -7.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.46% for EYE stock, with a simple moving average of -42.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYE Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw -62.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from PEELER D RANDOLPH, who purchase 17,609 shares at the price of $25.73 back on May 23. After this action, PEELER D RANDOLPH now owns 148,880 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $453,080 using the latest closing price.

PEELER D RANDOLPH, the Director of National Vision Holdings Inc, purchase 22,861 shares at $25.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that PEELER D RANDOLPH is holding 131,271 shares at $585,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+48.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.67. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.