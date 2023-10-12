Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.28.

The public float for MVLA is 28.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MVLA was 222.65K shares.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has dropped by -10.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-06 that Movella Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday that it has reduced its employee headcount by about 20% due to prevailing market conditions. The sensors maker also said it has chosen to restructure its operations by exiting certain non-core business activities.

MVLA’s Market Performance

Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has seen a -8.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.88% decline in the past month and a -79.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.38% for MVLA’s stock, with a -85.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVLA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MVLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVLA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVLA Trading at -46.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -32.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5633. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc saw -95.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVLA starting from Lee Ben A, who purchase 33,993 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lee Ben A now owns 1,172,010 shares of Movella Holdings Inc, valued at $27,354 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ben A, the President and CEO of Movella Holdings Inc, purchase 26,007 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ben A is holding 1,138,017 shares at $21,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

Equity return is now at value -1.49, with -1.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.