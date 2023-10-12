Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH) has decreased by -10.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-06-15 that HANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers supply chain management platform services to auto parts suppliers through its supply chain management platform and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the “Binding Term Sheet”) in connection with a business transformation transaction (the “Business Transformation”) and potential investment with Natural Selection Capital Holdings Limited (“Natural”), Mr. Ni Ming (together with Natural, each a “Consultant,” and collectively, the “Consultants”), LSQ Investment Fund (“1st Closing Purchaser”), and certain purchasers represented by Elephas Global Master Fund (each a “2nd Closing Purchaser,” and collectively, the “2nd Closing Purchasers”; together with the 1st Closing Purchaser, each a “Purchaser,” and collectively, the “Purchasers”) on June 11, 2021.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MATH is -0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for MATH is 12.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MATH on October 12, 2023 was 41.68K shares.

MATH’s Market Performance

MATH stock saw a decrease of -16.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.76% for MATH’s stock, with a 18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MATH Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATH fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4086. In addition, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd saw 142.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.48 for the present operating margin

+75.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd stands at -710.29. The total capital return value is set at -48.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.85.

Based on Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.