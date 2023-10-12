Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.43 in comparison to its previous close of 13.44, however, the company has experienced a -8.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Luxfer recently lowered 2023 adjusted EPS guidance which has caused the stock to drop. Now that the stock has been de-risked, I believe it could provide solid returns over the next few years for patient investors. In this article I lay out my 2025 bull and bear case, based on adjusted EPS of $2.00 and $0.90 respectively.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) by analysts is $25.00, which is $18.23 above the current market price. The public float for LXFR is 26.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LXFR was 167.74K shares.

LXFR’s Market Performance

LXFR’s stock has seen a -8.76% decrease for the week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month and a -12.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for Luxfer Holdings PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for LXFR’s stock, with a -19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXFR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LXFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXFR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on February 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LXFR Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXFR fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Luxfer Holdings PLC saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXFR starting from Hipple Richard J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Dec 15. After this action, Hipple Richard J now owns 16,070 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC, valued at $41,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luxfer Holdings PLC stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 4.95 for asset returns.

Based on Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.43. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.