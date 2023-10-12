Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LITE is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is $52.65, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for LITE is 64.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. On October 12, 2023, LITE’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has soared by 2.07 in relation to previous closing price of 42.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-10 that Optical and photonics manufacturer Lumentum Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: LITE provides optical components and lasers to data centers, cloud providers, telecoms and the manufacturing industry. Its optical products enable telecom networks to transmit data and connect servers in data centers.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has fallen by -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly drop of -22.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for LITE’s stock, with a -17.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.06. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 6,872 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 35,629 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $415,756 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.39 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc stands at -7.45. Equity return is now at value -8.15, with -2.99 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.