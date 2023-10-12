Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 54.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LP Building Solutions (“LP”) (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.69.

The average price suggested by analysts for LPX is $76.00, which is $24.28 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 71.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for LPX on October 12, 2023 was 968.77K shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stock saw a decrease of -3.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.83% for LPX’s stock, with a -17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $78 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.14. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. saw -12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Equity return is now at value 8.27, with 4.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.