LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LGMK is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LogicMark Inc (LGMK) is $70.00, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for LGMK is 1.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On October 12, 2023, LGMK’s average trading volume was 70.89K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) has increased by 12.90 when compared to last closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-31 that LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, announced today that its CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons, has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.27% drop in the past month, and a -43.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for LGMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for LGMK stock, with a simple moving average of -48.93% for the last 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7955. In addition, LogicMark Inc saw -80.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc stands at -58.11. The total capital return value is set at -25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.90. Equity return is now at value -34.18, with -31.84 for asset returns.

Based on LogicMark Inc (LGMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.