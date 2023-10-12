Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXEH is 0.84.

LXEH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 12, 2023, LXEH’s average trading volume was 150.35K shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) has surged by 6.16 when compared to previous closing price of 0.23, but the company has seen a 1.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH’s Market Performance

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has seen a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.07% decline in the past month and a -62.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of -77.82% for the last 200 days.

LXEH Trading at -31.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2590. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -91.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 13.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.