Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.22 in relation to its previous close of 86.55. However, the company has experienced a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) is $109.11, which is $30.19 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on October 12, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a 4.16% increase in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a -5.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for LYV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for LYV’s stock, with a 10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $110 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.43. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.