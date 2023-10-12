Lazard Ltd.’s (LAZ) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has gone up by 4.95% for the week, with a -7.63% drop in the past month and a -11.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for LAZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for LAZ’s stock, with a -8.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) is $38.00, which is $10.65 above the current market price. The public float for LAZ is 108.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 12, 2023, LAZ’s average trading volume was 602.66K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 29.96, however, the company has experienced a 4.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-02 that Peter Orszag, Lazard CEO and former OMB director under President Obama, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss his new role leading Lazard, the state of the government and U.S. economy, the Fed’s inflation fight, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.08. In addition, Lazard Ltd. saw -11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd., valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Equity return is now at value -0.52, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.