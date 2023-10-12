Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is $4.00, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for KOD is 49.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KOD on October 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a -12.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m.

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD’s stock has fallen by -12.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.91% and a quarterly drop of -77.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Kodiak Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.82% for KOD’s stock, with a -71.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KOD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOD Trading at -32.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares sank -20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8870. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc saw -78.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sale 2,749 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 178,077 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc, valued at $25,373 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON sale 2,258 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 61,924 shares at $20,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

The total capital return value is set at -46.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.94. Equity return is now at value -68.66, with -43.52 for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 28.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.