KLA Corp. (KLAC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KLA Corp. (KLAC) by analysts is $542.78, which is $59.87 above the current market price. The public float for KLAC is 136.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KLAC was 969.30K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 474.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Investors interested in Electronics – Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Carrier Global (CARR) and KLA (KLAC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corp. (KLAC) has experienced a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a 1.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for KLAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $600 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLAC Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $459.40. In addition, KLA Corp. saw 28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $451.51 back on Sep 22. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 6,794 shares of KLA Corp., valued at $1,424,514 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, the Director of KLA Corp., sale 500 shares at $508.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hanley Jeneanne Michelle is holding 3,054 shares at $254,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Equity return is now at value 156.78, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, KLA Corp. (KLAC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.