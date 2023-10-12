Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 119.71. However, the company has seen a -1.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that In 2023, the stock market has dazzled and daunted investors with highs and lows, prompting conversations that reverberate through the financial corridors over the best stocks to buy for stability. It’s a pivotal discourse as Wall Street recently took a significant tumble, shedding light on the downside of a seemingly robust job market.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) by analysts is $132.41, which is $11.67 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.61M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen a -1.38% decrease in the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a -11.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for KMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for KMB’s stock, with a -9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $133 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.06. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw -12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Karrmann Sandra R, who sale 5,122 shares at the price of $129.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Karrmann Sandra R now owns 6,228 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $664,836 using the latest closing price.

Melucci Jeffrey P., the Chief Legal Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 4,423 shares at $130.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Melucci Jeffrey P. is holding 28,169 shares at $576,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 300.46, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.