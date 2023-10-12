Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s (KZIA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KZIA stock has gone down by -19.61%, with a monthly decline of -27.26% and a quarterly plunge of -25.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.59% for KZIA’s stock, with a -22.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for KZIA is 5.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KZIA was 189.91K shares.

KZIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) has dropped by -15.78 compared to previous close of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-06 that Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company received fast-track designation for its paxalisib program. The FDA granted the drug fast-track designation as it’s designed to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9949. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR saw 30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

Equity return is now at value -131.94, with -64.34 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.