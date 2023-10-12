JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 31.08, but the company has seen a 11.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Solar stocks have been under pressure in 2023 as the global energy landscape has shifted. The resurgence of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, has made renewable energy sources less competitive and attractive.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) by analysts is $336.44, which is $18.43 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 51.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of JKS was 858.24K shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS stock saw an increase of 11.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.32% and a quarterly increase of -29.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.82. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 19.85, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.