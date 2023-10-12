iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) has decreased by -20.53 when compared to last closing price of 3.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

, and the 36-month beta value for ICCT is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICCT is $14.92, which is $12.52 above the current market price. The public float for ICCT is 5.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for ICCT on October 12, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

ICCT’s Market Performance

ICCT’s stock has seen a -29.62% decrease for the week, with a -56.91% drop in the past month and a -77.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.92% for iCoreConnect Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.37% for ICCT’s stock, with a -74.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -65.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares sank -58.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,555.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -29.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,986.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -76.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -6642.22, with -109.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.