Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 33.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Ford and Stellantis are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HMC is at 0.75.

The public float for HMC is 1.65B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for HMC on October 12, 2023 was 947.52K shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has seen a 6.01% increase for the week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month and a 13.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for Honda Motor ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for HMC’s stock, with a 19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.24. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 49.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.