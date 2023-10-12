Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has surged by 2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 19.50, but the company has seen a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that We discuss the importance of individuality when selecting REITs for investment portfolios. We select Simon Property Group for a daughter who loves shopping, Prologis for a daughter interested in logistics, Digital Realty for a son interested in AI, Realty Income for our second oldest daughter, and Highwoods Properties for our oldest daughter. We provide information on the safety and affordability of each selected REIT.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for HIW is 104.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on October 12, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW’s stock has seen a 2.36% increase for the week, with a -13.45% drop in the past month and a -22.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -17.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.