Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has dropped by -0.56 compared to previous close of 314.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-11 that Goldman Sachs has announced the sale of its GreenSky platform and associated loan assets to a consortium of institutional investors led by global investment firm Sixth Street. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to standard closing conditions, the global financial institution said in a Wednesday (Oct. 11) press release.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 13.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is $378.17, which is $69.59 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 327.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GS’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

The stock of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a 1.43% increase in the past week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month, and a -4.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for GS’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $403 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $324.36. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $356.28 back on Aug 01. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 124,782 shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,496,376 using the latest closing price.

SOLOMON DAVID M, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $345.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that SOLOMON DAVID M is holding 128,982 shares at $3,457,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.