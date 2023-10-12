Globe Life Inc (GL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 112.88. However, the company has seen a 3.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. At that time, a copy of the Company’s Third Quarter 2023 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GL is at 0.80.

The public float for GL is 92.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for GL on October 12, 2023 was 468.10K shares.

GL’s Market Performance

The stock of Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen a 3.61% increase in the past week, with a 2.88% rise in the past month, and a 2.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for GL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for GL’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.55. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $110.37 back on Sep 12. After this action, HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE now owns 700 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $275,926 using the latest closing price.

MITCHELL ROBERT BRIAN, the EVP, General Counsel and CRO of Globe Life Inc, sale 16,217 shares at $111.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that MITCHELL ROBERT BRIAN is holding 36,635 shares at $1,815,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globe Life Inc (GL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.