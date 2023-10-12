GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 33.10. However, the company has seen a 2.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Infrastructure stocks are set to outperform over the next decade as the United States ramps up infrastructure spending. Under the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is one of the largest infrastructure bills in U.S. history.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFL is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $40.90, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 219.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GFL’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month and a -12.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for GFL’s stock, with a -4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFL Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.72. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -4.84, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.