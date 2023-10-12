Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 31.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-11 that Shares of auto and consumer electronics supplier Voxx International Corp. VOXX, +20.41% rallied more than 20% Wednesday after Gentex Corp. GNTX, -0.03% disclosed an 8.6% stake in the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Voxx shares hit an intraday high of $9.90, while Gentex shares were down fractionally.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNTX is $36.44, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 232.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GNTX on October 12, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX’s stock has seen a 0.03% increase for the week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month and a 3.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for Gentex Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for GNTX’s stock, with a 8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.96. In addition, Gentex Corp. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 31. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 4,716 shares of Gentex Corp., valued at $148,043 using the latest closing price.

Starkoff Kathleen, the Director of Gentex Corp., sale 4,430 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Starkoff Kathleen is holding 21,441 shares at $147,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp. stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 17.22, with 15.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.