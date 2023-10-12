GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) has decreased by -7.93 when compared to last closing price of 11.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that GDS Holdings’ current key valuation multiples such as EV/EBITDA and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue are about half of their respective five-year historical averages. GDS’s EBITDA margin is expected to be lower HoH (Half-on-Half) in 2H 2023, which means there is a reasonably low probability of positive earnings surprises in the short term. I leave my Hold rating for GDS unchanged, after taking into account the stock’s valuations and a lack of earnings-related catalysts.

The 36-month beta value for GDS is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GDS is 170.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of GDS on October 12, 2023 was 772.21K shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS stock saw a decrease of -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for GDS’s stock, with a -32.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited ADR saw -50.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited ADR stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -5.15, with -1.63 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.02. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.