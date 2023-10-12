First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is 19.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FR is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FR is 131.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On October 12, 2023, FR’s average trading volume was 884.96K shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR)’s stock price has increased by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 46.68. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that First Industrial is a self-managed REIT specializing in distribution centers and light industrial properties in large, supply-scare MSAs in the U.S. The company has a strong balance sheet, high occupancy rates, and a robust development pipeline. The stock is reasonably priced with a very well-covered and growing dividend, especially considering its very high cash rent growth.

FR’s Market Performance

FR’s stock has risen by 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly drop of -14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for FR’s stock, with a -8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.32. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.19, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.