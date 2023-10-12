Examining the Volatility of Telephone And Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) Stock

The stock of Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has gone up by 8.36% for the week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month and a 121.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.94% for TDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for TDS’s stock, with a 53.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for TDS is $26.33, which is $4.99 above the current price. The public float for TDS is 97.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on October 12, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has soared by 0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 17.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that We have financial obligations at every stage of life. My portfolio is my financial battalion, strategically poised to conquer my fiscal battles. Two +8% yields to build your dividend army to conquer your retirement goals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. saw 71.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.19 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.