Examining the Volatility of Genesis Energy L.P.’s (GEL) Stock

The stock of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has gone up by 2.71% for the week, with a -5.19% drop in the past month and a 4.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.81% for GEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for GEL’s stock, with a -1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEL is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEL is $12.67, which is $5.44 above the current price. The public float for GEL is 103.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEL on October 12, 2023 was 631.92K shares.

GEL) stock’s latest price update

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 10.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that In the fast-paced world of investing, high-yield dividend stocks are becoming a beacon for those craving both stability and robust returns. Amid a financial landscape punctuated by unpredictable layoffs and persistent inflation, these dividend giants offer a silver lining.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Rasmussen Jeffrey J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.37 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rasmussen Jeffrey J now owns 23,500 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $46,838 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Edward T, the President, Genesis Alkali, LLC of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Flynn Edward T is holding 130,000 shares at $96,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.