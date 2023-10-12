Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp’s (TCOA) Stock

The stock of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (TCOA) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 1.15% gain in the past month, and a 2.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.13% for TCOA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for TCOA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TCOA) is above average at 82.54x. The 36-month beta value for TCOA is also noteworthy at -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TCOA is 5.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOA on October 12, 2023 was 33.51K shares.

TCOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TCOA) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 10.54, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCOA Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate decreased by 0.00%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOA fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Zalatoris Acquisition Corp saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOA

The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.23. Equity return is now at value 2.43, with 2.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (TCOA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.