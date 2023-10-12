Evaluating the Ups and Downs of XPEL Inc’s (XPEL) Stock

The stock of XPEL Inc (XPEL) has seen a -11.17% decrease in the past week, with a -11.36% drop in the past month, and a -20.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for XPEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.38% for XPEL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) is above average at 37.60x. The 36-month beta value for XPEL is also noteworthy at 1.59.

The average price estimated by analysts for XPEL is $97.00, which is $31.52 above than the current price. The public float for XPEL is 21.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. The average trading volume of XPEL on October 12, 2023 was 116.55K shares.

The stock price of XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) has plunged by -13.34 when compared to previous closing price of 76.71, but the company has seen a -11.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-22 that As the United States economy begins to pivot into what could be considered a ‘hard landing,’ the wealth gaps and distribution begin to upset specific members of the economy.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at -15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.44. In addition, XPEL Inc saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Pape Ryan, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $75.78 back on Sep 11. After this action, Pape Ryan now owns 1,121,246 shares of XPEL Inc, valued at $75,777 using the latest closing price.

Pape Ryan, the President and CEO of XPEL Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Pape Ryan is holding 1,120,176 shares at $619,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+39.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPEL Inc stands at +12.77. The total capital return value is set at 37.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.33. Equity return is now at value 38.11, with 24.08 for asset returns.

Based on XPEL Inc (XPEL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.23. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In summary, XPEL Inc (XPEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.