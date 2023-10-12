Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) Stock

The stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a 37.49% increase in the past week, with a -23.71% drop in the past month, and a -49.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.82% for TANH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for TANH stock, with a simple moving average of -44.14% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is above average at 0.39x. The 36-month beta value for TANH is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 3.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of TANH on October 12, 2023 was 33.78K shares.

The stock price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has surged by 28.13 when compared to previous closing price of 1.03, but the company has seen a 37.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TANH Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares sank -24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH rose by +27.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2941. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.