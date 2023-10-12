Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s (MAIA) Stock

In the past week, MAIA stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 26.67% and a quarterly surge of 4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.75% for MAIA Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.28% for MAIA’s stock, with a -21.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAIA is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for MAIA is $12.63, which is $10.34 above the current price. The public float for MAIA is 8.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on October 12, 2023 was 80.85K shares.

MAIA) stock’s latest price update

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.06 in comparison to its previous close of 2.48, however, the company has experienced a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-01 that MAIA’s THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-2-deoxyguanosine in non-small cell lung cancer had enrolled 29 patients as of a June 20 update from the company. The first two patients in the trial have achieved continued survival at 10 and 11 months following the start of treatment. MAIA has enough cash to make it to an update from the trial, but another cash raise could be ahead.

MAIA Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.10%, as shares surge +32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -174.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.29. Equity return is now at value -261.37, with -176.65 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.