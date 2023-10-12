Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) Stock

The stock of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has seen a -6.14% decrease in the past week, with a -49.39% drop in the past month, and a -45.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for SPRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.49% for SPRY stock, with a simple moving average of -45.66% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SPRY is also noteworthy at 0.19.

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRY is $4.00, which is $0.26 above than the current price. The public float for SPRY is 40.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.45% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on October 12, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) has plunged by -5.79 when compared to previous closing price of 3.97, but the company has seen a -6.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

SPRY Trading at -37.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -48.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Fitzpatrick Alexander A, who purchase 46,258 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Sep 29. After this action, Fitzpatrick Alexander A now owns 89,227 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $174,994 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the Chief Legal Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 42,969 shares at $144,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2635.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.72. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In summary, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.